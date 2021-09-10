New this week: ‘Cry Macho,’ McCreery and ‘The Morning Show’

AP National News

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Lindsey Buckingham and Scott McCreery, as well as the return of Clint Eastwood, who has gone back to his Western roots with “Cry Macho,” starring as a former rodeo star hired to bring a young man in Mexico back to his father in the U.S. Fans of TV’s “The Morning Show” will also get to see Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup kick off Season 2. If more inspirational stuff is what you crave, tune in to “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” in which a 16-year-old dreams of becoming a drag queen.