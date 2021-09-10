US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

AP National News

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

A U.S. government document seen by The Associated Press says the U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns.” U.S. officials warn this will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation. The document says the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar. The U.S. has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.