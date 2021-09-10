Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family

AP National News

By JOHN SEEWER and KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has become the second person from her family to admit to a role in the killings of eight people from another family. Fifty-year-old Angela Wagner pleaded guilty Friday in southern Ohio’s Pike County to helping plan a shocking crime prosecutors say stemmed from a dispute over custody of her granddaughter. Prosecutors dropped aggravated murder charges, and she agreed to testify against other defendants. Her husband and their two adult sons also were charged in the 2016 slayings of members of the Rhoden family. Her son Jake Wagner already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify to avoid a potential death sentence.