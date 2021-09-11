Bush warns of domestic extremism, appeals to ‘nation I know’

AP National News

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush appealed to Americans for a return to the spirit of cooperation that emerged almost instantaneously after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. In remarks Saturday on the anniversary of the attacks, Bush warned that the nation is falling into division and extremism and pointed to “violence that gathers within.” His remarks for the keynote address at the national memorial in Pennsylvania to the victims of Flight 93 came barely eight months after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.