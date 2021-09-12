3 climbers stranded on Pakistani mountain during descent

AP National News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says three climbers became stranded on Pakistan’s Rakaposhi mountain during their descent and efforts are being made to rescue them by helicopter. Czech climbers Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek and Pakistani Wajidullah Nagri were stranded in Camp 3 on Rakaposhi at a height of 6,900 meters (22,640 feet). A Gilgit Baltistan government minister said in a tweet that the government has provided helicopter rescue service. But he did not say whether the rescue operation had begun. He also tweeted that the Czech mountaineers began the climb without government permission.