German chancellor candidates face off in 2nd TV debate

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — With two weeks left before Germany’s national election, the three candidates for chancellorship are facing off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates. Round one was widely called for Olaf Scholz, the center-left candidate whose Social Democrat party has taken the lead in recent opinion polls. His closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, has trained most of his fire on Scholz since then. Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock has refrained from attacking the other candidates personally even as her party has slipped further in the polls, focusing instead on her signature issues of social justice and combating climate change. The third and final debate takes place on Sept. 23, three days before Germany’s national election.