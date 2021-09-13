EXPLAINER: Missile tests renew North Korea’s regional threat

AP National News

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership is building its capacity to deliver strikes against U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan. Experts say the missiles from the North’s latest tests are likely built with new designs and engines that provide improved range and maneuverability, and help avoid detection by defense systems. Experts weigh in on what the missiles tests show about the ambitions of the North’s isolated ruler, Kim Jong Un, and whether this signals a new threat.