Hezbollah: Iranian tanker bringing fuel to Lebanon in Syria

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the militant Hezbollah group says the first tanker carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon has arrived in a Syrian port and the diesel will be shipped to Lebanon by tanker trucks later this week. The arrival of the tanker on Sunday comes nearly a month after Hezbollah’s leader said the group will start bringing fuel from Iran. It’s an attempt to ease a crippling fuel crisis in Lebanon that the country has been witnessing for months. He said Monday that the group chose to have the tanker dock in a Syrian port to avoid embarrassing the Lebanese state and risking U.S. sanctions on Lebanon.