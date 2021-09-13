Pakistani journalists rally against proposed new media law

AP National News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Pakistani journalists have rallied outside parliament to reject a proposed law that critics say would further curtail media freedom if passed. The protest in the capital of Islamabad, also attended by senior opposition leaders and civil society members, asked the government to refrain from passing the “black law.” The legislation envisages the establishment of a new regulatory body called the Pakistan Media Development Authority. The legislation was introduced by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in May. Since then, the government has not been able to move it through parliament because of opposition from the owners of news organizations and journalist unions.