Chicago awards $20.5M to 2 men allegedly framed by detective

AP National News

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has agreed to pay a total of $20.5 million to two of at least a dozen men who have had murder convictions dismissed after being allegedly framed by the same police detective. On Tuesday the council voted to settle lawsuits brought by Armando Serrano and Jose Montanez. Both men served 23 years for murder before they were released in 2016 when a man who had said he heard them confess admitted he lied because now-retired police Detective Reynaldo Guevara said he’d beat him if he didn’t. The city is not done with cases involving Guevara because 11 other men who made similar allegations have sued.