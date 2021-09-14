Dutch advice: booster for people with immunity problems

AP National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government’s medical advisory body says booster shots of coronavirus vaccines should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems. The Health Council of the Netherlands also said Tuesday that giving booster shots to the rest of the Dutch population is not currently necessary. But it advises that preparations should be put in place to give people a booster shot if it becomes clear that the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing serious illness is declining. The government generally follows the advice of the health council in its coronavirus decision-making. Some 62% of the Dutch population of 17.5 million people has been fully vaccinated — that amounts to 77% of adults.