Man whose sentence commuted by ex-governor to plead guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Court records show a 27-year-old Kentucky man whose sentence was commuted by former Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court, where he is charged with producing child pornography. Dayton R. Jones of Hopkinsville pleaded guilty in state court to sodomy and distributing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor. After three years, Bevin commuted Jones’ sentence. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Jones is scheduled to change his plea to guilty on Oct. 20. Another person Bevin let out of prison was convicted last month of murdering a drug dealer in Knox County. Patrick Baker’s family had held a political fundraiser for Bevin in 2018.