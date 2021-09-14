Mexico finishes 3-month push to vaccinate border residents

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has successfully completed a three-month push to provide coronavirus vaccines to all adult residents of communities along its border with the United States. Mexico said that when it began the effort in June, it hoped the mass vaccinations would aid in lifting pandemic restrictions on non-essential travel across the border. But that has not yet occurred. Mexico’s public safety department said it was administering the last 64,000 doses Tuesday to people in the Gulf coast border state of Tamaulipas. In total, the program handed out 3.8 million shots in 45 townships and cities in six states along the border.