Fall décor gets personal: `Your house becomes your story’

The pandemic may have made us restless for the outside world, but it has also helped us appreciate our homes more. Even if you didn’t redo a basement playroom or create a workspace in an apartment closet, you probably rediscovered what you like about your home. As the fall nesting season returns, home décor retailers are presenting collections that reflect the idea that home is where our hearts and heads are now. The biggest trend might be infusing home with personality. Experts say many people are telling their own stories through decor with items that might be unusual but speak to them.