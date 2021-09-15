Iran’s nuclear chief admits removal of damaged IAEA cameras

AP National News

By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has acknowledged it removed several surveillance cameras installed by international nuclear inspectors at a centrifuge assembly site that came under a mysterious attack earlier this year. The chief of the country’s nuclear program on Wednesday sought to portray the removal of cameras as Tehran’s response to world powers reneging on their commitments under the tattered 2015 nuclear deal. His remarks come days after a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report revealed the agency found four surveillance cameras to be destroyed and damaged after their removal from the centrifuge manufacturing site in the northwestern city of Karaj. In June, Iran accused Israel of mounting a sabotage attack on the workshop.