Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli life has come to a standstill as Jews mark the beginning of Yom Kippur. The Day of Atonement, the most solemn point on the Jewish calendar, began at sundown on Wednesday. Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the observant fast from sundown on Wednesday until after sunset on Thursday and spend the day in prayer and repentance. For many secular Israeli Jews, it’s a day of quiet reflection and introspection spent with family. Streets and highways normally dominated by traffic empty and turn into bicycle-filled thoroughfares.