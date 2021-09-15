UN withdraws Gabon peacekeepers in Central African Republic

AP National News

By YVES-LAURENT GOMA

Associated Press

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s government says the United Nations is withdrawing 450 Gabonese peacekeepers from its mission in Central African Republic following allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse. Gabon’s defense ministry said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into the allegations. It said if any allegations are proven, perpetrators will be brought before military courts. The U.N mission in Central African Republic was deployed in 2014 to end insecurity stemming from inter-religious and inter-communal fighting that erupted in 2013. The mission still has more than 10,000 personnel in the country. It has faced allegations of sexual exploitation by peacekeepers from other countries in the past as well.