Nigerian air force probes reports it killed civilians

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian air force says it is investigating reports that shots fired from one of its jets in the northeast Yobe state killed civilians. The air force initially denied the incident but said in a second statement that it received reports that civilians “were erroneously killed” in an operation targeting Boko Haram rebels on Wednesday. The incident is the second major accidental bombing this year and the fourth in less than five years involving the Nigerian military.