Thailand urged not to deport trans woman charged in Malaysia

AP National News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A human rights group is urging Thailand not to deport a transgender woman to her home country of Malaysia, where she is charged under Islamic laws for insulting Islam by cross-dressing. Malaysia has a dual legal system with Shariah laws governing Muslims and civil laws applying to others. Malaysian police are seeking to extradite Nur Sajat, who was charged in Thailand for having an invalid passport and was released on bail. Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said Sajat has official refugee status and shouldn’t be sent back to Malaysia under any circumstances.