Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

AP National News

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin. Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation. Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.