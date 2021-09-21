Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

AP National News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames have shot fom the side of the Superdome roof as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later it appeared to be under control. Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted. An executive for the Superdome management, ASM Global vice presidenct of stadiums Doug Thornton, told The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate the fire broke out in a section of roofing called the gutter tub. There were no immediate reports of any injuries