Greece: Firefighters contain wildfire at resort near Athens

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire Service officials in Greece say they have contained a wildfire that threatened homes and prompted overnight evacuations at a resort northeast of Athens. More than 150 firefighters and volunteers battled through the night, using hoses and excavators to stop the blaze outside Nea Makri, 30 kilometers (18 miles) outside the Greek capital. Local officials said several homes had been damaged but no injuries were reported. At first light, two water-dropping planes and one helicopter joined the effort.