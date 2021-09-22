Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

AP National News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say attackers have struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group’s takeover of the country in mid-August. In one attack, gunmen opened fire Wednesday on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing two fighters and a gas station attendant, witnesses said. A child was also killed. Another child was killed and two Taliban were wounded in a separate attack — a bombing of another vehicle. Another bombing of a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad also wounded a person nearby, although it was unclear if that person was a Taliban official or not.