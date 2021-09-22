Indian court allows women to apply to defense academy

AP National News

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has ruled that women will be able to take the entrance examination for the national defense academy in November for the first time, opening the way for them to become full-time officers. The court turned down a government request that it be given until May to prepare curricula, infrastructure, fitness training and accommodations for women. The court had earlier rejected a government plea that women were not suitable for commanding posts in the army because male troops were still not prepared to accept female officers. Training at the academy will allow women to enter long-term careers in the army, navy or air force. Previously, female officers could serve only up to 10-14 years.