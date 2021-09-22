Judge considers request to block Arizona abortion law

AP National News

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for several Arizona abortion providers urged a federal judge Wednesday to block a new state law that would allow prosecutors to charge doctors who knowingly terminate a pregnancy solely because the fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. The law is set to take effect on Wednesday. An abortion-rights attorney says it’s so vague that it would dissuade doctors from performing an abortion anytime there’s an indication that the fetus might have a genetic problem for fear of criminal prosecution. A lawyer for the state says it doesn’t interfere with women’s rights and upholds the state’s interest in protecting the disability community.