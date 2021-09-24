Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

AP National News

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local. There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region. All will come into full view Saturday when world leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing rhetoric. Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry is scheduled to give a pre-recorded speech as the country’s turmoil spills into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.