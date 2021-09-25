1 killed, WSU football player hurt in shooting near campus

AP National News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another near the Washington State University campus. Police in Pullman, Washington, later identified the injured victim as 22-year-old Brandon C. Gray, a wide receiver on the school’s football team. The person who was killed was Liban A. Barre, 23, from Kent, Washington, police said. The Spokesman-Review reports Barre was not a student at WSU. The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a loud party, and as they approached they heard several gunshots. Gray, who is from Detroit, was taken by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital.