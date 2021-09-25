Croatia: Dead children found with man who attempted suicide

AP National News

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police have found three small children dead in an apartment in Croatia’s capital along with a man who had tried to kill himself. A statement from police said officers went to the apartment in Zagreb at around 2.a.m. Saturday after they received a report about an attempted suicide. They say they discovered a 56-year-old man in damaged health and the children, who had been killed. Police say a criminal investigation is underway. Croatian media identified the man as an Austrian citizen who lived and worked in Zagreb. News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy.