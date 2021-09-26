3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia

AP National News

LANSING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a small plane in southern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane went down after taking off from the Fayette Airport in Fayetteville at about 11 a.m. Sunday. State police Capt. R.A. Maddy tells news outlets that the wreckage was found near a barn in the rural community of Lansing, a few miles from the New River Gorge Bridge. The bodies were found inside the plane. State police identified the victims as 38-year-old Nick Fletcher, 36-year-old Michael Taphouse and 39-year-old Wesley Farley. All are from the Chesapeake, Virginia area. The crash is under investigation.