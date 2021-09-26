6 improving at Tennessee hospital after grocery shooting

AP National News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Six people wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket are no longer in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Sunday.

One person was in serious condition and five others were in good condition, Angie Golding, a spokeswoman for Regional One Health in Memphis, told news outlets.

On Thursday, a gunman killed one person and himself and wounded 14 others at a Kroger in Collierville, an upscale suburb 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis. The victims included 10 employees and five customers, police said.

Police identified the gunman as UK Thang. He worked in a sushi business at the store and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, according to Aung Kyaw, a family friend.

The Collierville store remains closed.