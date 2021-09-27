Aggressive river otters attack people, dogs in Anchorage

AP National News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents of Alaska’s largest city often contend with bears and moose, but state officials are warning of another wild animal that has been causing problems. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says river otters have attacked people and pets in some of the city’s most popular outdoor areas. The Anchorage Daily News reports that officials are asking people to be extra careful when they are around rivers, creeks and lakes along the city’s greenbelt. So far, at least two people and two dogs have been bitten. Wildlife officials say they will attempt to find and remove this group of river otters.