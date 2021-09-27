Skip to Content
Michigan man arraigned in fatal shooting of 3 relatives

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 23-year-old Michigan man suspected of fatally shooting three of his relatives at a house near Lansing has been arraigned on three murder counts. The Eaton County sheriff’s office says Daniel Sougstad was arrested without incident early Saturday. A judge on Monday ordered him held without bond on three counts of open murder and three counts of using a firearm during a felony. Deputies found the bodies of John, Barbara and Ryan Sougstad inside a home in Windsor Township on Friday. Authorities have not described the victims’ relationships to Daniel Sougstad, who lived in the house where their bodies were found.

Associated Press

