Oklahoma-based Devon Energy agrees to $6.15M settlement

AP National News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corporation and its affiliates have agreed to pay $6.15 million as part of a settlement with the federal government. The settlement announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Devon underpaid and underreported royalties from natural gas from federal leases in Wyoming and New Mexico. Devon disputed the federal allegations, and did not admit liability as part of the agreement. A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the DOJ’s civil division said the settlement demonstrates “the government will hold accountable those who take improper advantage of public resources.”