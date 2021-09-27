Prosecutor: Police shots hit 4 outside game, killing girl, 8

AP National News

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say four of the five people wounded outside a high school football game near Philadelphia a month ago, including an 8-year-old girl who was killed, were almost certainly hit by shots fired by police officers. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Monday that he has asked for an investigative grand jury into the Aug. 27 gunfire in Sharon Hill that claimed the life of 8-year old Fanta Bility and wounded four other people. Officials said officers fired after gunfire broke out among a group of young males Aug. 27 shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.