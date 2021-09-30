Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained

AP National News

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. The K-8 school was placed on lockdown and students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.

Memphis police identified both the victim of the shooting at the Cummings School and the shooter as “male juveniles.” The victim was 13, but authorities didn’t release the age of the suspect.

Parents held umbrellas and talked with each other in a light drizzle as they waited for children to arrive at the church. Ebonnie Hayslett rushed to the school to make sure her two nieces were safe.

“The worst news you could receive is a shooting at a kids school,” she said. “My main concern was the kids being OK, the teachers, the faculty. No one wants to go pick up their kids and be surrounded by SWAT cars and police officers.”