Feds schedule Gulf offshore oil lease sale for November

AP National News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has scheduled an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 17, obeying a court order. The Democratic president’s moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge in June. The government said it would resume sales while appealing that order. An industry group official says the sale is important for American workers and security. An environmental attorney calls offshore drilling “dirty and dangerous folly.” The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday that the sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans.