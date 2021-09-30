Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ

AP National News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Austin, Texas, say a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party. Authorities say the incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but employees of a neighboring business quickly extinguished the blaze. No one was in the office at the time. The incident was captured on security video, and the man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later.