Greek PM ‘unapologetic’ in defending Greek borders

AP National News

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic” in defending Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights. Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.