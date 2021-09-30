Israeli troops kill Gaza man near border; army investigates

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Residents in the Gaza Strip say Israeli troops have shot and killed a 40-year-old Palestinian man near the Israeli border. The man’s family says he was setting bird traps when he was shot on Thursday. Israel’s military confirmed opening fire at what it said was a suspicious man near the border. It says the incident is under investigation. Earlier Thursday, two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents. Israeli police say they shot and killed a woman who attempted to stab them in Jerusalem’s Old City. And a 22-year-old Palestinian man was killed after allegedly opening fire at Israeli forces who were conducting an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.