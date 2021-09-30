Jury begins deliberating in Tennessee state senator’s trial

AP National News

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a Tennessee state senator who has already been acquitted of 15 of 20 charges alleging she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated. The jury started the process Thursday of deciding whether state Sen. Katrina Robinson is guilty of wire fraud after the U.S. attorney’s office accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses. Robinson is a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018. She was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs.