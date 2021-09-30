Kentucky seeks action against WVa gov’s coal companies

AP National News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty and follow through on a promise to fix environmental problems at eastern Kentucky coal mines. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet asked a circuit judge this week to enforce an agreement over reclamation violations. The Lexington Herald-Leader says the agreement with Justice; his son, Jay Justice; and several family coal companies included a $3 million penalty, plus interest. A motion filed in Franklin County seeks to revoke five permits at Justice-company mines and seize money that had previously been posted for reclamation. An attorney for the Justice family says the state’s request is unnecessarily severe.