Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:44 AM

Louisiana coroner releases name of baby found dead in lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a baby found dead in a lake after his mother allegedly threw him and his older brother into the water. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night that the dad boy is 10-month-old Joshua Black. His mother is accused of throwing Joshua and his 5-year-old brother into Cross Lake in Shreveport last Friday. Ureka Black faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. She is represented by the Caddo Parish Public Defenders Office. Her attorney was in court when The Associated Press called for comment Thursday.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content