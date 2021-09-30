Red Cross director says major crisis ahead in Afghanistan

AP National News

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The regional director of the International Federation of the Red Cross says if money isn’t restored to pay for wages and services the coming of winter could spell a “major humanitarian crisis” for Afghanistan. Alexander Matheou says Afghanistan is set to enter an “extremely difficult few months” as temperatures drop, compounding food shortages resulting from drought and poverty. Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, he said that cuts to health services put many vulnerable Afghans, particularly in rural areas, at risk. Meanwhile, a women’s protest was swiftly dispersed with gunfire by Taliban authorities in a Kabul neighborhood.