Russian authorities seek to detain investigative journalist

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities are seeking to detain a prominent investigative journalist, his lawyer says. Thursday’s move comes as independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists are facing increased government pressure. Lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova said that The Insider news site founder and managing editor Roman Dobrokhotov was being investigated on charges of illegally crossing the border and was placed on a wanted list as part of the probe. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, confirmed to Interfax news agency that a probe against Dobrokhotov has been launched after he allegedly illegally crossed the Russian border last month “in the direction of Ukraine.” If charged and convicted, Dorbokhotov could face up to two years in prison.