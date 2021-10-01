Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

AP National News

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student of a Houston charter school shot and wounded a school employee on campus before quickly surrendering to police. The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school that serves students in sixth through 12th grades. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the man shot through the school’s door, then shot the employee in the back. Finner says the employee is in serious condition at a hospital. The school says no students were hurt. Authorities have not released names of the wounded employee and suspect or a possible motive. Finner says authorities are investigating whether they had any past interactions.