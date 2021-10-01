Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

AP National News

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has died after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side. A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center and an autopsy will be conducted. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly identified the dead officer as 36-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.