3 killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen batters the sultanate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyclone battering Oman has killed three people, including a child. Cyclone Shaheen made landfall Sunday night just off from Muscat, Oman’s capital, with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). That’s according to the state-run Oman News Agency. The cyclone quickly lost strength and forecasters downgraded it to a tropical storm. It left flooding and other damage and forced some to evacuate their homes. Flights had stopped across the sultanate, which sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.