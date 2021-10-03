German parties hold ‘speed dating’ post-election talks

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s four biggest parties have held a series of bilateral meetings to further sound out each others’ positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government. All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks Sunday, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations. Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office. Scholz has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.