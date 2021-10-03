Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency

AP National News

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital has registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections. Mayor Isko Moreno promised to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions. Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed to run last week, and Duterte’s daughter is another potential candidate. The elder Duterte over the weekend withdrew his plan to seek the vice presidency. Sara Duterte has said she and her father have agreed that only one Duterte will run for a national office next year.