Palestinian president hosts Israeli minister in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian president has hosted an Israeli Cabinet minister for a late-night meeting, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides. Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Sunday became the second top official to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli government took office in June. Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met with Abbas at his West Bank headquarters in August. Horowitz’s Meretz party is among the most dovish and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state. According to the official Palestinian news agency, Abbas “stressed the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace.” Horowitz said the sides have a “shared mission” to preserve the hope of a two-state solution.